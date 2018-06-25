‘Peacemaker’ kills Venezuelan

A VENEZUELAN man was allegedly stabbed to death by a gold miner at a bar, early Sunday morning.

According to a reliable source from the Guyana Police Force, Rafael Prieto, who is originally from Caicara, Venezuela, but lives in Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni, was reportedly murdered by miner Francisco De Matos around 02:00hrs following a heated argument.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the suspect, who hails from Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), intervened in an argument between Prieto and his reputed girlfriend after the victim was allegedly seen physically abusing the woman.

De Matos in an attempt to be a peacemaker, ended up stabbing Prieto to his mouth, arm and abdomen, said the police.

The victim reportedly died on the spot. De Matos has since been detained by the police and is assisting with the investigation.