Golden Grove Secondary equipped with elevator

The newly reconstructed Golden Grove Secondary School has been equipped with an elevator, making it the first school in the Region Four Education District to benefit from such facility.

Among those to benefit significantly from such a facility would be the physically challenged students attending the school.

According to the Regional Education Officer (REDO) Tiffany Favourite-Harvey, the Golden Grove Secondary School is the second school in the country to have an elevator which she said would be used by all, but caters primarily for those with disabilities.

“Disabilities should not be a reason for persons not being able to access and benefit from similar educational opportunities and, we at the region recognise this. As such, this elevator will help those with physical disabilities to equal opportunities, as they would have the facilities that will enhance their learning,” she noted.

Bishop’s High (Georgetown Education District) was the first school to have been equipped with an elevator but the REDO foresees a future where more schools will be equipped with such facility.

“I can say that with our present REO [who] is a firm believer of equal opportunities for everyone, that this wouldn’t be the only school in Region Four that would have an elevator as more schools that are being constructed may be fitted with similar features,” she said.

The REDO stressed that the elevator is very simple to operate, and all safety requirements and precautions have been put in place so as to ensure that those persons using it are safe every time.

“[For] the students and those using this elevator safety is our primary concern, thus we ensured that the right systems were put in place,” she declared. REDO Favourite-Harvey stressed that parents and guardians whose children have physical disabilities can be assured that their child will certainly benefit from the new facility, adding that it is geared towards ensuring that all students have equal opportunities.

“Some parents in the past have expressed concerns over the facilities that their children with disability had to be using, however, with this elevator and enhanced facilities I am confident that these parents would be happy to know that their children can learn in an equal environment,” she argued.

Headteacher of Golden Grove Secondary School, Dolores Benjamin, said she is overjoyed to know that even to those with physical disabilities can learn at the institution without challenges, as the construction of the school catered for them.

“We are happy as we are an all-inclusive school. We have catered for those with physical disabilities as we believe that education should be an equal opportunity, and I trust that those students who have physical disabilities would seek to maximise the opportunities that this new elevator will provide,” she said.

The school which was constructed to the tune of $170, 203,347.00 with funding from the Government of Guyana was handed over on Friday.

Contractor Ivor Allen officially handed over the keys to the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas, in the presence of REDO Favourite-Harvey and the headmistress of the school.

He disclosed that the elevator can take a maximum weight of 800lbs or on average six persons at any given time, noting that it is very simple to operate.