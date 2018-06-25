Fishermen families remember loved ones

– ahead of National Day of Mourning

NEARLY three months ago the vessel captained by Ramesh “Ravo” Sancharra was gruesomely attacked in one of the worst acts of piracy in Guyana’s history. Sanchara is one of 11 men whose body was not recovered and are presumed dead.

Sunday, at Sancharra’s Good Hope, East Coast Demerara residence, family and friends gathered to say farewell with solemn Hindu rites for the dead.

Sancharra’s wife, Kawalpatty Mangru, tearfully recalled her husband who had been a fisherman for more than 30 years.

“He like fishing. He does work, he doesn’t do nothing else. Meh miss him!” Mangru said.

Sancharra’s vessel was one of four boats carrying some 20 persons off the coast of Suriname when it was attacked on April 27. His son, Rajendra Sancharra, said he was about to have breakfast when he received the devastating news the morning after the attack.

“Three from my father boat they chop and tie with battery they had two other survivors,” Rajendra told the Department of Public Information. “It’s a very, very sad situation,” he added.

Sancharra’s memorial comes the day before the country honours the fishermen’s memory with a National Day of Mourning.

The President made the proclamation on Friday. “Well, that is a good thing that he has done. And maybe he could do it like every year,” Rajendra said of the President’s decision.

On Monday, June 25, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, and citizens will fly the national flag at half-staff as a demonstration of solidarity with the families of the men killed in the gruesome and grisly acts, and to accord due homage, respect and reverence to the memory of the victims.

Meanwhile, families of Danesh Persaud, called “Vicky” and Mahese Sarjoo were headed to Suriname to commemorate the loss of their loved ones. The Guyana Embassy in Paramaribo is hosting a prayer service in honour of the men on Monday.

The Sancharra family said they would like to see justice for their father and the other men who lost their lives.

Tarmattie Ibrahim called Kavita, the wife of Danesh Persaud said, “We need justice.” (DPI)