From Cinema to Sanctuary

THE transformation of the former Hollywood Cinema in Thomas Street, Kitty from a cinema to a sanctuary, shedding worldly pleasures and winning thousands of souls for the kingdom, is an amazing demonstration of what hard work and faith can achieve.

Jesus Deliverance Ministry International (JDMI), founded by the late Apostle Oliver Smith and his wife Apostle Coreen Smith, on June 5, 1986, celebrated its 32nd Anniversary as a Pentecostal Church earlier this month.

On this momentous occasion, the church under the mantle of Apostle Coreen Smith held three evenings of celebration, beginning on June 3 and culminating in an awesome Praise and Worship Thanksgiving Service on June 12.

The history of JDMI was read by a pastor of the church, Allison Albert and told of how the church became the strong religious institution it is today.

JDMI has emerged from humble beginnings, in the home of Apostle Oliver Smith, who was at the time employed as a policeman, but he also had a vision and therefore wholeheartedly answered the call of God to begin a ministry, the historic reading reported.

Together with his wife and their four children, on June 5, 1986 the family started a church with 15 persons; a congregation that grew progressively over time.

Word that an evangelist had risen up dynamically preaching the gospel and doing prophecy, miracle healing and deliverance, spread around Guyana like wildfire and the response was phenomenal. People came from across the length and breadth of Guyana.

From the inception, the services at JDMI overflowed with people. JDMI saw persons from all over Guyana turning up early for seats to worship and fellowship. Members reportedly received healing from all types of sicknesses and diseases.

By the mid-1990s, the church purchased what was formerly the Hollywood Cinema on Thomas Street, Kitty and refurbished it into a magnificent edifice, now standing resplendent on Thomas Street and overlooking that part of Kitty.

Like every successful story, JDMI has had its fair share of challenges and adversities. Not least, three attempts were made by arsonists to burn the building down, but the church continues to overcome.

Following the passing of Apostle Oliver Smith in 1994, his wife took over the mantle of leadership. From January 1994 to present, Apostle Smith has shepherded the membership of JDMI to greater heights and deeper depths.

Meanwhile, four years ago, the church’s third branch at Lethem, Region Nine was founded.

Apostle Smith has also formed a number of departments including – the Evangelists, Intercessors, Worshippers, Ushers, Hospitality, Door Keepers, Cleaners, Sunday School and Young Ambassadors for Christ under the leadership of its President Brother Kevon Bess. In January 2018, the Men’s department was established.

She was also instrumental in launching the church’s television programme, “Christ for the Nation” is televised on Channel 14, Cable 65, every Sunday between 08:00 hrs -0 8:30 hrs.

Meanwhile, Apostle Smith in gratefully acknowledging the support and words of commendation from the membership of the church and others commented: “It hasn’t been easy, but I surrendered myself to the Will of God.” She noted that she has a five-fold ministry including: Prophecy, Healing, Deliverance, Counselling and Teaching.

Apostle Smith said, “But it does not come just like that. You have to be called and I engaged in intense prayer and fasting before God, waited on him, listened to his voice and was directed by the Holy Spirit.

Another word of caution is that you will have trials and testing and the Bible says, it will come from within your own household – those close to you. And why? Because [in your state] the devil cannot get you, so he gets them to distract you.”