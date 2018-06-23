Stiff fines, jail time for misuse of airstrips

LEGISLATION concerning the misuse of the airstrips will soon be enacted and breaches will attract a fine as well as ‘jail time’.

This is according to Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Colonel (ret’d) Egbert Field in light of recent reports on the poor condition of the Baramita airstrip.

Egbert Field stressed the importance of routine maintenance, the need for a structured approach to maintenance and for effective monitoring of the programme. He also cautioned the residents of Baramita about the impacts of not maintaining and misusing runway.

Field implored the residents to work with the public infrastructure ministry in maintaining and preserving the runway since they are the owners.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the GCAA, along with the project’s contractor, visited the airstrip recently to conduct an assessment.

It was discovered that the film of bitumen that formed the sand seal had detached from the base course at numerous areas creating the appearance of interspersed potholes.

According to a Ministry of Public Infrastructure release, the visit occurred on June 19, 2018 and from it a number of issues were identified, including the absence of routine maintenance of the airstrip and misuse of the runway.

A report outlining the condition of the runway and the way forward was also compiled. Meanwhile, the ministry stated that it will undertake inspections of all other airstrips where this method of sealing was used, to ensure similar issues do not occur. The ministry noted it will also review the performance of maintenance contracts to ensure that projects were executed properly. If it is discovered that same is unacceptable, immediate action will be taken since the safety of passengers is the top priority.

Furthermore, the ministry will take up the opportunity during the upcoming National Toshaos Council to hold discussions with village leaders on the usage and their responsibilities over airstrips in their villages, with the aim of working closer with the elected councils in the future.

The airstrip had been rehabilitated over the period July to November 2017.