Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships round two…

Vieira, truelove snatch pole as Guyana makes positive start

Mark Vieira and Matt Truelove will start on pole for the first races of the Group 4 and supersport races respectively in the second round of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships this weekend in Trinidad.

Vieira posted a blistering 39.5 second time to take the pole for the first race later today ahead of the Trinidad duo of Kristian Boodhoosingh and Christian Bourne. They are followed closely by Guyana’s Andrew King.

On the superstock end of things, Matt Truelove lead the pack after posting a 40.6 with the local hero Kiel Abrahams (41.6) and Guyana Matthew Vieira (42.1) qualifying second and third respectively

The first race is set for this afternoon at 13:00.