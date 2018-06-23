GRA steps up monitoring of ozone-depleting substances

…sees reduction as a result of customs enforcement

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), as a monitoring agency, continues to play its part in the protection of the ozone layer.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018 the GRA and the Ministry of Agriculture hosted a train-the-trainers workshop to sensitize Customs Officers, representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Guyana Wildlife Conservation Management on substances that deplete the ozone layer.

The officers of GRA said in a release said that they were guided on the use of the customs code, the clearance of ozone depleting substances and reporting mechanisms to ensure Guyana’s obligations in the long-run.

According to Mr. Vishnu Toolsie, Training Consultant for the Montreal Protocol, when the Protocol was established in 1985 it was predicted that Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) would be phased-out in 2015 and Hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by 2040. However, due to advanced technology and government funding, CFCs were phased-out in 2010 and HCFCs shifted to 2030. The Protocol is deemed successful at all levels and is now expanding to tackle issues under the Climate Change Convention.

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), Hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and Methyl Bromide (MeBr) which are ranked very high in their global warming potential are on the prohibited list and once identified, actions in keeping with the Protocol are enforced. These may include mandatory retrofitting at the expense of the importers or re-exportation based on advice of the National Ozone Action Unit.

These gases have as much global warming potential as they are ozone depleting. They are not harmful as long as they remain contained in the equipment but when released by venting or spraying, they enter the atmosphere.

In partnership with the Ozone Action Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture the authority continues to closely monitor imported equipment that perform refrigerant functions such as solvents, propellants, foam blowing and other man made agents.

Training of Customs Officers became a priority, given the need for knowledge and enforcement of control mechanisms such as processing and examinations, inspections and testing of refrigerants and issuance of import licences and permits.