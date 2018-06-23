CCTV footage convicts duo in Old Year’s Night robbery

CCTV footage has resulted in the conviction of two men who robbed a gold miner on Old Year’s Night 2017 at Mackenzie Market Area, Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

Almost two weeks into 2018, two separate identification parades were held and Timothy Waldron and Shawn Archibald, both of 1832 Unity Place North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were identified as two of the perpetrators.

On Thursday at the Linden Magistrates’ Court, Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse found former policeman, 38-year-old Timothy Waldron guilty of the offence and jailed him for five years with a fine of GY$100,000. This is almost two weeks after his accomplice, 29-year-old Shawn Archibald, changed his plea to guilty at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and was sentenced to four years imprisonment with a fine of $75,000.

The duo were arrested after robbing 31-year-old Travis Campbell of 193 Dacama Circle, Mackenzie, Linden, of three gold chains valued GY$600,000 on December 31, 2017. Reports

revealed that the victim was standing on the market pavement amongst his friends when three men walked up to him, each pointing a gun at him. One of the males said, “You owe me from the bush” and pulled off his chain from around his neck.

In the process one of the men gun-butted him to his head and he ran away. The suspects then calmly walked away, still pointing their fingers in his direction. The men entered a waiting silver-grey Toyota Allion HC 5801, which drove off east on Pine Street, Mackenzie, Linden. The ordeal lasted for about one minute.