Murder, attempted suicide rock Berbice

A 28-YEAR-OLD mother of four was brutally murdered on Thursday by her reputed husband who had visited her to settle a matter involving him and her brother.

Dead is Tovonnie Alexce Simmons called “Vanie”, of Second Street, Limlair, East Berbice, Corentyne who was attacked off guard by her reputed husband Imran Lyte, 30. She was stabbed several times before her throat was slashed.

According to reports, at approximately 20:30 hrs on Wednesday evening, the duo were seen talking when the woman suddenly jumped from the table and began screaming.

Her mother Jacqueline Collins, 55, said she was sitting a short distance away while the two were talking when her daughter got up and jumped on her.

“I panicked so I push her off and saw blood. I see she run and jumped over the verandah and he hurry behind she so I jump up and try to hold he back but he fire the knife at we and run through the door after her,” Collins related.

In an attempt to escape her assailant, the young mother jumped from the verandah, ran out the yard and managed to run three houses away before she was cornered and attacked.

Lyte reportedly grabbed her from behind, slit her throat and stabbed her 12 times in the region of her breasts, arm, back, hip, chin and chest.

Collins told reporters that she stood on the verandah because she could not run while yelling to her daughter to “Run for her life”.

The family believes the murder was premeditated since Lyte came prepared with a knife concealed on him.

“ We didn’t see the knife but everything seemed fine because they were talking good so we didn’t suspect he would have hurt her but when he pull out knife, we said this man like he plan this thing,” the grieving mother said.

She did manage to reach to her daughter just before she collapsed. Simmons was picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Collins related that a report was made at the Whim Police Station on Sunday after the accused stabbed her son and threatened her daughter.

She said that had the police taken stringent action and arrested the suspect, her daughter may have been alive today.

“The police had instructed a member of the force who live close by to check the matter but he come to look for Imran but didn’t see him but he (Imran) was right at a neighbour house, so the police just left,” the mother said.

Simmons’ brother, Errol Simmons told the Guyana Chronicle that Lyte told him “Long now I get you all on meh mind”, noting that he was surprised by the statement since he never had any issues with him.

After committing the act, the farmer reportedly ran towards the backlands and ingested a poisonous substance. He was later found and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he remains a patient in a stable condition.

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident. The young mother was described as an industrious woman. She sold vegetables in the community.

She leaves to mourn four children aged eight, six and a three-year-old twin.