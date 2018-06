A HOUSEWIFE and her maid were busted with $16M in cash at the Ogle Airport, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday when they arrived from Kamarang in Cuyuni -Mazaruni Region Seven.

The money was allegedly found stacked in thousand dollars bills in a large travelling bag and it was seized and taken to the Guyana Revenue Authority. The woman and her maid were later bailed by a lawyer as investigations continue.

Reports indicate that the woman’s husband is a large scale gold dealer and businessman.