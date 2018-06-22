Boyer replaced as PSC chairman

EXECUTIVE Director of Delmur Company, Desmond Sears has been elected Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, replacing Eddie Boyer when that body held its elections and Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Sears, the former Vice President of the PSC and an executive of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association was previously Executive Director of Omai Transportation and Equipment Services and Forestry and Technical Consulting Services.

He served in the bauxite industry for close to 20 years. The PSC also elected Deodat Indar as its Vice-Chairman. Indar is currently President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Komal Singh has been elected Secretary and Treasurer, Mr. Zulfikar Ali.

On Wednesday Chairman of Giftland Group, Roy Beepat launched a scathing attack on Boyer in a letter to the press saying that he had politicized the PSC. “The main reason that the Giftland Group keeps its distance from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) cocktail circles and other such organisations is due to the heavy politicisation of these agencies to follow narrow political objectives and not for the broader good of its members,” Beepat said in his letter.

He said the PSC under Boyer had shown its colours royally. He alluded to the position taken by Boyer and the PSC on the Movie Towne issue, noting that the commission standing up for Movie Towne is understandable up to the point where commissioner of GRA spoke highlighting that fraud and breaches to the laws of Guyana had transpired. “At that time it needed solid, thoughtful, independent, non-partisan and intelligent leadership; Boyer failed miserably on properly analysing the situation and making responsible decisions and actions,” Beepat charged.

He said instead of attacking him and defending Movie Towne, Boyer should have hit the pause button, listen and digest what the commissioner was saying, then come out and state categorically to let the forensic audit and investigations proceed.

“Boyer has failed to understand that he represents a greater cross-section of the business society who are no longer cowed and intimidated and who will not be forced to go along narrow political ends.” Beepat had also alluded to Thursday’s elections saying he was waiting to see if Boyer had the backing of his membership with his reckless assault on the Giftland Group.