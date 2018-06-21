Two newly health centres open in Region Five

RESIDENTS of High Dam and Cotton Tree villages both in Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice) were on Wednesday given full access to improved healthcare services with the opening of two newly-built “smart” health centers in the heart of their communities.

The two health centres which were built at a cost of over $50M by the Administration of Region 5 were declared open by Minister of Public Health Ms. Volda Lawrence at two separate ceremonies. They both replaced buildings which had become aged and badly in need of repairs. The new centres contain facilities such as a ramp for access by disabled persons, washroom facilities for handicapped persons, lots of natural ventilation, adequate fire protection, as well as green economy concepts such as installation of LED light bulbs in the buildings instead of the traditional fluorescent lamps.

The gathering at the opening of the Cotton Tree Health Center included residents, staff of the health care services in Region 5, PPP/C, PNC/R and AFC Councilors of the Regional Democratic Council of Region 5. In declaring the facilities open Minister Lawrence stressed that access to healthcare is important for overall physical, social and mental health, prevention of disease, detection and treatment of illnesses, quality of life, preventable death and increased life expectancy.

She said the centres have been constructed in keeping with the vision of the Government to ensure easy and convenient access to health services by residents particularly those in rural areas, within walking distance of their homes.

Minister Lawrence stressed that the spanking new facilities represented a qualitative evolution in the services provided. “We didn’t just do these two the regular old way. These are smart health centers and they are designed to provide a better quality of service to persons seeking medical care, than those previously built,” she said. She added that the Government was committed to continuous improvement of the quality of health care services countrywide.