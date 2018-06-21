‘Till ah find a place’ for NCC next weekend

Sends core message that ‘Promiscuity never ends well’

ANOTHER show of ‘Till ah find a place’ held for the first time ever some 27 years ago, will be on at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) next month, with a strong message about the consequences of promiscuity.

H & T Theatre Arts Group will be staging the show under the theme “Childmother Childfathers” on June 30 and July 1, 2018.

The play features the infidelity of a husband whose secrets and lies come back to haunt him in ways he could not imagine. It also sheds light on the bond between mother and child, and whether that bond can be broken even after several years of being apart.

The previous show, about a married man who had an affair, ended with both women dumping him after finding out about each other. The new show will pick up from there, showing how the women have returned and both wants to reclaim him. What is more, both of them are pregnant.

While he tends to gravitate to his wife, the ‘sweet woman’, who genuinely loves him, is left out in the cold, so to speak, and is bitter, because now she is known only as the ‘child mother.’

Written and directed by Ronald Hollingsworth – one of Guyana’s most celebrated playwrights – the show will be co-produced and co-directed by accomplished dramatist/director/producer Sheron Cadogan-Taylor.

In an interview with The Buzz on Thursday, Cadogan-Taylor said the message of the show is that if someone wants to be promiscuous, then they should be aware that there will be repercussions.

“There are always repercussions and you have to be prepared to deal with them. Sometimes these consequences are more than you can deal with but you have no other choice than to face them,” she expressed.

“So the show is sending the message: ‘Know what you want and stick with the programme.’ Promiscuity never ends well,” Cadogan-Taylor added.

H & T Theatre Arts Group does productions annually and the latest version of ‘Till ah find a place’ started last March.

One of the main challenges, Cadogan-Taylor explained, is being able to find the right actors to fit the roles. Fortunately, the team has managed to pick the right people for the show.

The cast this time around includes Mark Luke-Edwards, Sonia Yarde, Le Tisha Da Silva, Michael Ignatius, Sean Thompson, Clemencio Goddette, Paul Budnah, Jennifer Langevine, Nicola Moonsammy, Frederick Minty, and young Latiefa Agard in an introductory performance. “This dynamic cast is working assiduously and is hoping to set the Cultural Centre stage ablaze on those nights. In other words, it is a must see production.”

Cadogan-Taylor said a lot of preparation and work goes into pulling off a show of this kind. “But if you want a perfect show, then I guess you’ll put in the work.”

Although there are no long-term rewards in terms of finances in the arts field, Cadogan-Taylor said she sticks with it because of her love for it. “At this point, I get to mentor young people, to instill discipline and help to make them better human beings,” she said.

Tickets for the show cost $1,500 and $2,000 and can be uplifted at the NCC, Gizmos and Gadgets or from any member of the cast. “It’s full of laughs even though it carries such a strong message. You’re going to enjoy it,” Cadogan-Taylor said about the show.