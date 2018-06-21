Retrial for prison escapee Alexander

…one juror was below the age of 18

A 12-MEMBER jury was empanelled before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Georgetown High Court on Wednesday to hear the re-trial of recaptured 2017 prison escapee Stafrei Alexander for attempting to commit murder on Curtis Thom at Laing Avenue on March 22, 2015.

The matter will commence on June 25, 2018 at 09:00hrs.

The state is represented by Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt while the defence is led by Stanley Moore and Maxwell McKay.

The state is expected to call several witnesses.

During Alexander’s last court appearance in the High Court before Justice Brassington Reynolds, a jury of his peers found him guilty for the offence for which he was indicted.

Prior to deliberations in October 30, 2017, it was discovered that one of the jurors was below the age of 18.

That juror was duly discharged and the remaining 11 deliberated and found Alexander guilty by a 9-2 proportion for the March 2015 attempted murder. However, Justice Reynolds conceded that he had “erroneously” formed the opinion that a verdict of such proportion could be accepted by the court.

His new contention was guided by his review of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01, Laws of Guyana.

It was observed that a 10-1 verdict would have been acceptable.

After the revelations, Alexander’s attorney Stanley Moore, SC, stated that the jury should be discharged, and Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken concurred, further observing that the State shared the opinion that the verdict was improper and/or invalid.

Justice Reynolds thereafter discharged the 11 remaining jury members and ruled that Alexander’s case ended in a hung jury, as the court could not properly receive a 9-2 verdict.

However, presiding judge Justice Brassington Reynolds announced that the accused would have to undergo another trial.

Alexander, an inmate who had fled lawful custody multiple times, was accused of the attempted murder of fellow Laing Avenue, Georgetown resident Curtis Thom by way of discharging a loaded firearm in his direction on the night of his daughter’s christening.

This came weeks after he had escaped from the Camp Street Prison during a fire around the same time when several prisoners, including death row inmate Mark Royden “Smallie” Williams and now dead former policeman and prisoner Uree Varswyck escaped.