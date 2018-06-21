More contraband found in Lusignan Prison

RANKS of the Joint Services on Monday conducted a three-hour search of the Lusignan Prison during which a number of contraband items, cell phones and improvised weapons were unearthed.

The prohibited items found were: eight cellphones, 10 cellphone batteries, five cell phone chargers, two Sim cards, two memory cards, 31 improvised weapons, 11 pieces of metal pipes, nine pieces of wood, seven phone cards, three ziplock bags with cannabis, one small bottle of cannabis seeds, one packet of cigarette, one tattoo machine, ink; one small cannabis plant and a quantity of ziplock bags.

Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels had called on Prison Officers to recognise the dangers in which they place themselves, society and inmates by engaging in the trade of contraband within the walls of the penitentiary.

Samuels also said the prison service is ensuring new recruits are properly vetted and monitored because once the officer is not mentally strong, they can be easily persuaded by prisoners “to do wrong things” in terms of being involved in the trafficking of contraband.