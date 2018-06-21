Man almost killed over use of toilet

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday committed a 19-year-old Grove, East Bank Demerara resident to stand trial at the High Court for attempted murder.

Calvin George was charged with the indictable offence which alleges that he wounded Orwin Peters with intent to commit murder on April 11, 2018 at Kaneville, EBD.

The matter was prosecuted by Inspector Neville Jeffers while George was unrepresented. Although being granted bail during trial, George was unable to meet the amount.

According to reports there was a heated argument between the two parties over the use of a toilet. It is alleged that George armed himself with a knife and attacked Peters. The victim was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated.