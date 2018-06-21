Guyanese designers to be recognised at 2018 Caribbean Style & Culture Awards and Fashion Showcase

Guyanese designers Quinton Pearson of House of Pearson; and designing duo, Natalya Thomas and BVI-based Nadia Thomas Winter, of Duo Collection, have been nominated for the 2018 Caribbean Style & Culture- Award of Excellence- Fashion Innovation.

These artists have been recognised for their contribution to the fashion industry, both in Guyana and within the Region and were selected from among a large number of submissions. In addition to receiving awards, these artists will also participate in the Caribbean Style & Culture Awards and Fashion Showcase which will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Silver Spring Civic Centre, Maryland, United States.

The recipients are among a group of several other designers and models from countries such as Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Haiti, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Guadeloupe, Grenada and Jamaica whose work will be honoured at this event.

The Caribbean Style and Culture Awards is a showcase of fashion, music and art, held annually in the month of June to commemorate and celebrate National Caribbean American Heritage Month. The Caribbean Style & Culture Runway Showcase is exciting, dynamic, constantly changing, and full of new styles and colour combinations to amaze the world. It brings the newest collections from the hottest Caribbean fashion designers showcasing the very best from the Caribbean and South American Region.

This is the ninth year that the Caribbean Style & Culture Awards and Fashion Showcase is being hosted. Over the years, the event has honoured the work of several renowned designers and models from across the Caribbean. Past recipients of awards from Guyana include Patricia Coates, Michelle Cole, Carol Frasier, Keisha Edwards, Sidney Francois, Andrew Harris, Olympia Small-Sonaram, Frank James, Roger Gary, Natasha Harper, Niketa Barker and many others.

As the Caribbean Style & Culture Awards & Fashion Showcase heads into its 10th year, the event will seek to expand its reach to include work from Caribbean photographers and makeup artists as we believe that these stakeholders all play a part of telling the stories of the Caribbean fashion industry to the world.

Persons interested in becoming part of our exciting journey can follow our Facebook page www.facebook.com/caribbeanstyleandcultureawards/ for more information.