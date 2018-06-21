GEA inspector dies in road accident

AN early-morning accident at Zorg Village in Region Two, Essequibo Coast, has claimed the life of 23-year-old, Shankar Ram, an inspector attached to the Guyana Energy Agency. Ram was being accompanied by another staff member who sustained injuries.

Ram is a resident of Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. Injured in the accident was Donitta Ramlackhan, also an inspector of GEA. She is being treated at the Suddie Public Hospital.

In a statement, police said Ram who was driving a vehicle registered to the GEA crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole on the Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast, about 00:15hrs. An investigation revealed that the motor van PJJ 1069, which is owned by the Guyana Energy Agency was proceeding north along the western side of the road when it collided with the lamp pole and turned turtle. During the process, the driver was reportedly flung from the vehicle and was discovered on the parapet by police ranks on patrol. They were both rushed to the Suddie Hospital in an unconscious state; Ram was pronounced dead on arrival and Ramlackhan was admitted.

“We heard a loud impact and by the time we ran out we saw the lantern post broken and the vehicle upturned. It appeared as though the vehicle’s tyre blew out and the driver lost control, we immediately tried to assist,” eyewitness Garbarran related to this newspaper.

When this newspaper visited the scene of the accident on Wednesday morning, officers attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were fixing the electrical wires that were disrupted. The accident plunged the entire community of Zorg into darkness; however, GPL up to late Wednesday afternoon was working to restore electricity in the area. Only last week a bus conductor, Hardat Sahadeo, lost his life on the Spring Garden Public Road. He was struck down by a forestry officer who has been granted bail.