Fête de la Musique is on this weekend

The Alliance Française in Guyana, a non-profit organisation, will tomorrow (Saturday) celebrate Fête de la Musique (Make Music Day or World Music Day) at the Promenade Gardens from 17:00hrs.

Fête de la Musique originated in Paris, France in 1982 and is celebrated in France and around the world, in 121 countries, on June 21. This event was first held in Guyana on June 17, last year and was hosted at the Umana Yana. The idea for such an event around this time is to give amateur and professional musicians a platform to come out and give of their time and talents freely and to encourage anyone with musical instruments and talents to participate in providing free entertainment to the public.

This year’s event will see performances by the West Demerara Steel Pan Orchestra, Diego Gonsalves, Devonna Bess, Antoine Gonsalves, Mark Hall, Diana Persaud, Rajesh Dubraj and Gavin Mendonca. Entry to this event is free. All are invited to come out to an evening of celebrating music with talented musicians and to share in this new experience!

The Alliance Française in Guyana is one of many placed around the world to promote the French language and culture. While the organisation endeavours to promote things French, they also aim to build networks with organisations of mutual interest to be integrated and share in new experiences.