Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S the weekend and we all want is to have some fun after a long week of work! So here are some events that you can start off the weekend with rather than be cooped up at home. Get out and get your buzz on.

Today

Ten days of deliciousness and warm customer friendships. Join the Guyana Restaurant Week 2018 and enjoy fresh Guyanese flair in your dishes! Visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/guyanarestaurantweek/ for a list of participating restaurants and let the culinary journey begin!



Tomorrow

PMI Solutions presents “June Fiesta”. The Brazil-Guyana Cultural Centre

traditionally organises a great “June Festival” party, which will take place this year on the eve of Saint John’s day. Admission is free and all are welcome!! This will be going down at 308 Church Street, Queenstown.

Alliance Francaise of Guyana will be hosting a “Fête De La Musique” in celebration of World Music Day with talented musicians! Items will also be on sale. This event will be taking place at the Promenade Gardens from 17:00hrs. Admission is free!

Young Genna Entertainment presents a Barbeque and Dance called “Rags to Riches”. This is a dance you don’t want to miss! This will be going down at Mahaicony Village.

Guyana Premier presents “Miss Earth Guyana 2018” Pageant. Come out and support these young, intelligent and beautiful delegates! It’s all happening at the National Cultural Centre.

It’s the Third Annual Mansion Party called “Bang it Again”. This is going to be thrilling, fun and exciting so ladies you don’t want to miss this! Admission $500 and ladies are free all night. Music by Selector Jones. This will be going down at 10 Dennis Street, Sophia.

Sunday

Vendetta Boss Notnice presents “Vendetta Pool Party”. It’s fun in the sun, ladies come out in your swimsuits and get wet. It’s going down at Post Office Street, Melanie ECD.