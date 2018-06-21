Before court on similar charge

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday remanded a 24-year-old porter to prison for allegedly stealing over $800,000 in mining equipment from a Port Kaituma businessman.

Junior Robertson called ‘Jerry’ denied that between May 15,2018 and May 16,2018 he stole four excavator bucket pins valued $304,000; two pieces of mining equipment valued $100,000 and other items, all valued $819,000, the property of Neville Rodriquez.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the virtual compliant is a businessman who sells mining equipment. It is alleged that between the days mentioned in the charge, Rodriquez stole the items and sold them to persons in the community.

The matter was reported to the police and when Robertson was arrested some of the items were found in his possession.

In his objection for bail, Mansfield told the court that the defendant had served a 24-month jail term in 2015 for a similar offence.

The magistrate after hearing the prosecution’s objection remanded Robertson to prison until June 27.