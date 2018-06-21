$150,000 bail for miner on break-and-enter charge

AN 18-year-old miner was on Thursday released on $150,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of breaking and entering and larceny.

Hubert DeSouza denied that between June 17 and June 18, 2018 at Eclipse Falls, North West District he allegedly broke and entered the dwelling house of Dianna Daniels and stole a gold chain valued $460,000, three gold bands valued $30,000 along with $15,000 cash.

The Chief Magistrate released the teen on bail after no objection was raised by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield. The matter is transferred to the Mathews Ridge Magistrate’s Court for August 7.