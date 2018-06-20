Two held after rape, robbery at Zeelugt

POLICE arrested two bandits who allegedly raped a man’s wife after robbing the Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo family on Monday night.

Reports indicate that the couple and their two-year-old son had retired to bed on Monday night when three bandits gained access to their home, waking the man out of his sleep with a lash to his forehead.

The startled man was then ordered to hand over his valuables. The bandits took his cash and wedding ring while the couple’s son screamed uncontrollably.

His mother later suppressed his screams by covering his mouth as the bandits terrorised the family. The three bandits then placed a knife to the man’s neck and separated the family, allegedly raping the woman before taking the couple and their child into a vehicle that was parked in their yard.

The bandits then drove until the vehicle broke down and made their escape on foot. Police were later contacted and the victim was sent for a medical examination as police continue their hunt for the third suspect.