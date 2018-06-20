Suspected hijacked car found abandoned in Republic Park

Detectives of ‘A’ Division on Tuesday removed an abandoned white Axio motorcar with registration plate PSS 5266 from the parapet of Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

The vehicle which has been at the location for almost one week was reportedly left there by a group of young men who had parked it and joined another vehicle. It is suspected that the men who parked the vehicle there are the same individuals who had hired a taxi driver from the area on the same day the car was first spotted at the location.

Reports are that, at the time when the men hired the taxi they told the driver that they wanted to go to Tucville, Georgetown and while there, they robbed him of the vehicle he was driving and then shot him. He was rushed to a private hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted for one day before being discharged.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police stationed in ‘A’ Division was informed of the presence of the car since last week but up to midday on Tuesday the car was not removed. It took the effort of a reporter who informed the office of the Deputy Crime Chief before action was taken.

The vehicle when it was first parked at the location had all mirrors, windows and lights intact. However when the police arrived to remove the vehicle on Tuesday they realized it was vandalized. The fitness which was displayed on the front screen of the vehicle from within was blank and had no registration, colour of the car.