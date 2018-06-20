GBA Schoolboys & Juniors tourney continues Saturday  

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Schoolboys and Novices tourney will continue at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym on Saturday with another 12-fight card from 13:30hrs.

Like the initial card which was held at the same venue on June 9, this Saturday’s card, the second of a five-day tournament, promises to be equally exciting.

Alongside bragging rights, the pugilists are trying to capture the selectors’ eye to be named in a squad of boxers who will face the rest of the Caribbean in the Third Annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Championships set for here in Guyana mid-August.

According to GBA president Steve Ninvalle, this series of tournaments is being used to concentrate on its nursery in the next two months.

The tournaments are being organised by AIBA’s three-Star qualified coach Sebert Blake.

Ninvalle said the other dates of the preparation programme will be July 7, 21 and August 4 and all of these programmes will be held at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis Gym.

Meanwhile, the GBA is expecting boxers from St Lucia, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, and for the first time, French Guiana, Turks and Caicos Islands and Cayman Islands will take part in the Caribbean Championships.