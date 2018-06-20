Dallawalla farmers to get help with D&I, technical assistance

FARMERS from the small riverine community of Dallawalla in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) will soon receive needed assistance to revitalise their trade after challenges faced, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This was decided after it was revealed that farming in the community has been scaled down due to improper drainage, inaccessible farmlands and a lack of proper market facilities, among other issues.

As such, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the National Agriculural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Agriculture Ministry is working to assist the community of just over 20 farmers.

Thus far, with assistance from the Dallawalla Community Development Council, works to clear access channels to these farmlands have begun, according to NDIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Flatts.

“Even though works of this nature [are] the responsibility of the region, NDIA will be working along with officials to see where we can assist. I recently accompanied the regional chairman to see some of these areas that are affected and NDIA is exploring ways in which we can assist,” Flatts said.

Meanwhile, NAREI CEO, Dr. Oudho Homenauth, indicated that works are in motion to increase the technical capacity of farmers in the village with the help of the regional office.

“Some of the farmers asked for more technical assistance and we are in the process of acquiring a boat and engine as part of our capital project. Once this is done, more extension officers will be able to access these farms to offer assistance as needed,” Homenauth said.

In the meanwhile, NDIA awaits a map of the village to be provided by the regional chairman, which will aid in deliberations when the body meets with farmers to discuss moving forward.

The community of Dallawalla, where many depend on farming as a livelihood, is mainly accessibly by boat and is located up the Demerara River about 20 minutes’ driving from Linden.