CARICOM Advisory Workshop opens in Guyana

THE 22nd Regional Workshop of the CARICOM Advisory Group on Statistics opened at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown on Monday.

The main objectives of the workshop are, strengthening capacity in order to enable the collection of administrative data on Gender Based Violence (GBV), including intra-family and domestic violence; identifying issues and concerns around GBV, so as to inform data collection and disaggregation: and developing a harmonised approach to GBV data-gathering and disaggregation.

The meeting comes under a CARIFORUM Project, Support for Crime and Violence Prevention and Social Development, Programme Estimate No.1, funded under the 10th European Development Fund (EDF).

The project is aimed at strengthening the Region’s capacity to prevent crime and violence through support for Crime Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Restorative Justice in CARIFORUM. The activity is being executed by the Human and Social Development (HSD) Directorate of the CARICOM Secretariat.

Specifically, it provides the opportunity to build the capacity of service providers, strengthening institutional systems and networks to effectively develop/strengthen social and situational crime- prevention strategies with the emphasis on areas including intra-family violence.