Boyfriend charged for allegedly killing Sasia Adams,

THE 21-year-old boyfriend of the late Sasia Adams was on Monday charged with manslaughter.

Adams died after she was allegedly pushed from a moving car as it was being driven by Rick Sewcharran, of Section ‘A’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), along Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Sewcharran appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to the particulars of the charge, it is alleged that on June 10, 2018 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown Sewcharran unlawfully killed Adams, his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Sewcharran, an operations officer at FREIGTLINK online shipping, was represented by attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Siand Dhurjon.

Datadin in an application for bail told the court, that on the day of the incident, it was Adams who opened the car door and fell out, causing her to suffer injuries to her head. He said too that it was his client who took the injured woman to the hospital, following which he went to the Alberttown Police Station and made a report and was kept in custody.

The defence attorney noted that Sewcharran cooperated with the police and also had a three-hour interview with investigators, during which he explained everything in detail.

However, he told the court that there was “no evidence that Sewcharran deliberately or actively did anything” and that the police have no evidence against his client.

He described Adam’s death an “unfortunate incident.”

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to the bail application but requested that conditions be attached, as such the chief magistrate released Sewcharran on $500,000 bail. In addition, he is to report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday and lodge his passport at the court.

The matter will next be heard on July 13.

On June 10, Adams was rushed to a private city hospital by her boyfriend, Sewcharran, who claimed that she had jumped out of the car as he was driving.

Adams, who reportedly arrived at the hospital in a conscious state is said to have told health workers there that she fell at home.

The police found the developments to be strange, as both had given conflicting reports and her 21-year-old boyfriend was taken into custody.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the two might have had a fight in the car and it was during that misunderstanding that something strange happened.

While some are suggesting that the young lady attempted to jump from a moving car, there are those who are suggesting that she may have been pushed.

A medical practitioner who first interacted with the young lady on the night she was taken to the hospital, is also expected to provide the police with a statement, as it was that health worker the young lady told that she fell and hit her head while at home.