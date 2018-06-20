BCB to host spinners clinic on Saturday

AS part of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) off-season programme, the board will host a spinners clinic on Saturday at the Albion Community Centre ground from 13:00hrs.

All clubs are invited to send their spinners properly attired. It is compulsory that the following Berbice spinners attend.

They are: Nigel Deodat, Seon Glasgow, Kevin Umroa, Kevin Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Johnathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Matthew Pottaya, Karran Arjpaul, Zeynul Ramsammy, Ramnauth Rampertab, Dorasammy Mahadeo, Pavendra Ganesh, Gourav Ramesh and Alex Algoo.

Junior cricketers are reminded that attendance is compulsory for those seeking to represent the Ancient County in 2019.