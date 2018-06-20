BCB batting clinic set for Sunday

TWENTY-FIVE promising young batsmen from the Ancient County will be a part of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)-organised batting clinic, scheduled for Sunday at the Albion Cricket Club ground.

The one-day clinic is part of the countywide Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh coach programme. The clinic would be held from 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs.

Clubs are invited to send their players to the clinic in proper cricketing attire. It would be compulsory for the following players to be present:

Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Javed Karim, Johnathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Abdul Ramsammy, Seon Glassgow, Marvin Prashad, Vettori Latchman, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Alex Algoo, Steve Deonarine, Garfield Benjamin, Keith Simpson, Leon Swammy, Tommani Caesar, Ramnauth Rampertaub, Darius Joseph, Kevin Sewraj, Fawaz Gafoor, Ricardo Ramdehol, Jaron France, Mahendra Gopilall and Chandra Saffiek.