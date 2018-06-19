Region 6 REO admits to contract splitting for the purchase of gloves

REGIONAL Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Kim Williams-Stephen has admitted that the regional administration conducted “contract splitting” to purchase $8.3 million worth of medical gloves.

Although the decision was taken by the previous REO, Dr. Veerasammy Ramayya, Williams-Stephen tried to defend the decision by saying that it was done to purchase different sizes of gloves.

According to the Auditor General (AG)’s report for 2016, the gloves were purchased seven times from the same supplier on the same day in April.

“You said the region bought seven different sizes of gloves, but according to the report you submitted to the AG, most of the purchasing included 700 size 7 surgeon gloves,” said Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Irfan Ali, during a meeting on Monday.

Williams-Stephen, however, contended that different sizes such as 7.5, 7.0 and 8 were bought. PAC member, Jermaine Figueira in response, asked the REO why the information was grossly different from what was supplied to the PAC.

She said the information was extracted from payment vouchers and regional tender board minutes.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of behaviour… you came back, submitted the documents and still trying to mislead us…contract splitting is a serious offence,” said the PAC chairman, adding that the matter should be investigated.