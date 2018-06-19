Man dies after GDF officer crashes into him

A Guyana Defence Force coast guard captain is in police custody after he allegedly crashed into a 35-year-old man who was crossing the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara on Sunday night.

Dead is Roopchand Ramkellawan of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Reports indicate that the drunken 28-year-old gazetted officer of the Joint Services and of South Ruimveldt Gardens was driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle PWW5680. He was identified as Lieutenant Eson Trim.

A breathalySer test revealed that his alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from south to north when he was struck by the X-trail which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway.

Ramkellawan was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said an unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found on his person.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home and a post-mortem was performed on Monday by Dr. Nehaul Singh. The post-mortem gave the cause of death as multiple injuries to the body due to motor vehicle accident.

Meanwhile, one relative said that Ramkellawan left Seventh Day Adventist Street, Tuschen EBE at 15:00hrs on Sunday and they were called after 22:30hrs and were told that he was crossing the road to head over to his car PWW 1180, when a vehicle crashed into him.

“In fact the police had a road block and Ramkellawan was pulled over for a breathalyser test and after the process was finished he was crossing the road to head over to his vehicle and that is when the other vehicle crashed into him,” his sister said.

Another relative said that Ramkellawan was with his cousin in the car when he was stopped by the police at a road block. “He had just exited his vehicle and was walking across the road towards the ranks when he was struck down.”

The GDF in a statement noted that the Lieutenant (Coast Guard) is assisting police with their investigations into a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday night at around 22: 00 hours on the De Willem Public Road.

“The Chief of Staff, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force regret this unfortunate incident and extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the Army stated.