Bandits rob Kuru Kururu pensioner of car, valuables

Three masked bandits armed with a shotgun, a cutlass and a knife respectively, robbed a pensioner and his wife of their vehicle, flat screen TV, cash, electronics and a United States passport in the wee hours of Monday morning at Lot 55 Kuru Kururu, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Reports indicate that the victim lives in a one flat concrete building and at 01:55hrs Monday morning he was awaken by the three robbers who were in his bedroom.

The bandits demanded cash and jewellery after tying the couple’s hands, mouth and feet while placing them to lie on the ground in the bedroom.

The trio then searched the house for an hour before gathering the aforementioned valuables.

The men then picked up the pensioner’s keys to the silver Toyota Auris PVV 1491 and packed all the items inside the vehicle before making their escape.

A report was made to the police station.