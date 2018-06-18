Sergeant, family members hospitalised

– after cops crash into taxi while chasing motorcyclist

TWO police constables and another officer are in trouble after several procedures were breached while chasing two persons on a motorcycle on Sunday.

During the chase of the motorcyclist and his pillion rider who was a child, the cops’ vehicle crashed into a taxi which at the time had a driver and three passengers. All four occupants of the car were rushed to hospital.

The occupants of the car included a sergeant attached to the Special Constabulary headquarters, her daughter and granddaughter.

Reports indicate that the police constables had dropped off a subordinate officer to get food and went after the motorcyclist. Both the motorcyclist and the child were without helmets, reports say.

The taxi was badly damaged in the crash, while the police vehicle ended up in a nearby trench at Princes Street and Lousia Row.

Divisional Commander Leslie James, said from all indications standard operating procedures were breached during the chase and an investigation is under way.