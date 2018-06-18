Second batch of trainees begins TOTALTEC oilfield operator programme

…45 percent of the 25 recruits hail from the sugar and bauxite industries

THE second batch of young people commenced an eight-week oilfield operator course at the TOTALTEC Academy in Houston, Georgetown, hot on the heels of the graduation of the first batch which saw 22 successfully completing the course a few weeks ago.

The training equips the candidates with the foundational safety and operational skills necessary to work in the oilfield service industry. The training includes safe and proper techniques for slinging, lifting, handling, crane operations, fork lift driving, working at height and in confined and hazardous areas, among others.

According to President and CEO of TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, Mr Lars Mangal, the graduates of the first cohort are now in various positions for companies active in Guyana’s rapidly developing, emerging oil and gas sector.

Mangal noted that of the 25 new recruits in the second batch, about 45% come with backgrounds from the recently impacted sugar and bauxite mining sectors.

“The opportunity for former workers coming from the sugar and bauxite sectors has proven to be highly successful in transforming career prospects for the individuals involved. On the first programme run by TOTALTEC, over 30% of the successful graduates came from the sugar sector,” said Mangal.

He noted that TOTALTEC’s focus is on building the workforce of the future today. He said the various companies to which graduates were sent to work are giving lots of positive feedback.

“Demand is high. The flexibility we offer through scholarships, sponsorships and internships is being well received by Guyanese and international companies who understand that a skilled, safety conscious workforce is critical to their success,” said Mangal.