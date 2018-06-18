More Guyanese embracing yoga

GOOD health and mental stability are goals that Guyanese intend to achieve through consistent practice of the ancient art, yoga.

Yoga is defined as a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline, a part of which, including breath control, simple meditation, and the adoption of specific bodily postures, is widely practised for health and relaxation.

In some cases, persons prefer to sit quietly in a corner and practise the popular form of physical exercise which is based on asanas (physical poses) which promote improved control of the mind and body.

Guyana joined the rest of the world in the celebration of World Yoga Day 2018 at the Everest Cricket Club on Sunday.

The event, which was organised by the High Commission of India, attracted scores of persons, who visibly enjoyed the sessions.

Among those persons who attended the event were Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, diplomats, prominent businessmen and other distinguished guests.

During a rain shower, Minister Hughes, in drawing an analogy, said rain is a cleansing of the physical being, while yoga is an opportunity to clean the mind and soul.

She believes that yoga allows persons to be a light in the world of darkness. In order to do that, persons were urged to take at least an hour out of their daily schedule to do yoga.

High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam, echoed Minister Hughes’s sentiments, noting that yoga is good for brining harmony between the mind and body. He too believes that it is a powerful tool which has been established as a universal language.

World Yoga Day has been a tool which helps to spread the art across the world. The event was celebrated in Guyana for the third year in a row at the same location.

Many local organisations have supported the initiative and the high commissioner expects that more will continue to give support.