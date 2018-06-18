Guyanese to receive Queen’s Young Leaders Award

MARVA Langevine, from the West Coast of Demerara, Guyana, is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) as part of the Queen’s Young Leaders Award and is aiming to garner as much knowledge as possible during her time there.

Langevine will receive a Queen’s Young Leaders Award for the work she is doing to transform the lives of bereaved, sick and underprivileged children and families in Guyana. Queen Elizabeth II, according to a press release from the programme coordinators, will present Marva with a Queen’s Young Leaders Award at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on June 26.

Marva, who was identified as a recipient in December and arrived in the UK over the weekend, spoke to the Guyana Chronicle about the journey thus far. Under the award, she is part of a one-year-long online programme with the Cambridge University called Leading Change, where she is learning how to better her work.

“It has had me thinking, it has made me more creative and more aware of my surroundings,” Langevine said. She also noted that even though she is still learning how to provide support, “It has made me a more compassionate person– especially as a teacher– and more passionate to spread awareness.”

Moreover, the training she has received has connected her to mentors and other young leaders from across the Region and world and has allowed her to broaden her scope. It has also helped her to formulate a structured plan on what she really wants to do and how to get there.

And while she has learned so much in the past few months, she is aiming to garner even more knowledge during her time in the UK. According to her, she wants to be able to grow as an individual and her charity, so that she is able to have a greater impact in the community.

“It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality,” she said, while explaining that her work must be one that impacts lives. “It’s not like a hit-and-run something, but something long term.”

Calling the award a “timely addition” to her life, she said, “I’m learning how to put over my vision and get people to come on board and to pinpoint the signs of somebody grieving and how to provide support.” And with the support she has been receiving from her family, friends and from the local British High Commissioner, she is set to achieve just this.

Upon her return, she is hoping to expand her work across all Guyana and then eventually across the Caribbean in five years’ time.

Marva was selected following a competitive process involving thousands of applicants across the Commonwealth. Together they join a network of 240 powerful young leaders, from 53 Commonwealth countries, who are driving change to make the world a better place.