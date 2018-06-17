Walking along the Boardwalk in Boston

RECENTLY, I had a conversation for a few seconds with myself. I knew I needed to have the discipline no matter what I write. Determination discipline, faith, focus, commitment and consistency are words I often use. I repeated those words then placed my headphones on and my first selection was Travis Greene’s ‘He made a way’.

This song has become my anthem. I mentioned how much this song means to me earlier in the evening at my book event in Boston. It was another successful leg of my tour and got better when I was presented with three citations. Three citations given to me in one day from the city of Boston? They outdid Cambridge which presented me with one a few days earlier. WOW! I must be doing a few things right. As we were making our way to the car I looked at beautiful Josefa from Cape Verdi with the green hair to my right and elegant Myrlene from Barbados with a head wrap to my left.

The driver was my friend Fabien from Trinidad and he was responsible for hosting my Boston event. Four persons in the car from four different countries and they are all are special to me. We had to meet with Imani who was at my event earlier and wanted us to have a discussion. She is a designer from Jamaica and a very conscious young woman. Imani was with a friend from Nigeria who was in Boston for a conference. WOW. So many nationalities in such a short time spent.

We decided to take a walk along the Boardwalk and chat about life while we looked at multi-storey buildings on the other side of the Boardwalk. The surrounding was so beautiful I decided to go live on FB to share this with my FB friends. Yesterday I felt so relaxed while walking in the rain wearing sneakers and a caftan dress and eating an ice cream cone and decided to share it with my friends on FB too.



I like to encourage people while I go live that things are possible even when you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I was joking around with them saying one of the boats belongs to me and I gave the captain and crew the night off so we can have a midnight cruise. I was joking then but I can see that in my future.

I am thinking about having my very intimate wedding ceremony on a boat with people who are very close to me. The ambience around the boardwalk in Boston is very uplifting and clears the mind to go places beyond your imagination. I can see myself sitting there for hours working on my fifth book MEN ACROSS BORDERS-telling their stories.

The cover will be launched on Father’s Day. We were laughing, hugging and listening to jazz music on the beautiful Boardwalk, talking about the MUDD BAND presentation for the upcoming Carnival. They were trying to convince me to be the queen of the band but I doubt I can make it although I enjoyed it a few years ago. When I saw the prototype for the costume I almost said YES. It feels great to be around like-minded people who have a desire to grow.

We need continuously to keep working on our mind, health, soul and skill set.

Share something with us about you on our FB Page Beyond the Runway or send a message to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com as we continue to celebrate this journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.