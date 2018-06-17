Policemen among seven arrested for illegal firearm

SEVEN men, two of whom have been positively identified as policemen, were arrested on Friday night after a

.38 revolver was discovered in their proximity at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

The police, in a statement issued Saturday, said that the gun had a spent shell in its chamber, and that one of the policemen who is in custody is currently interdicted from duty and is reportedly renting a “mobile outlet” at the said location.

According to the police, “It was alleged that the suspects, along with others who escaped, were engaged in a game of chance when the patrol approached.”

Meanwhile, on the same Friday night, ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, while patrolling in Albouystown arrested a 26-year-old known character on Garnett Street with an unlicensed .32 pistol and eight live matching rounds.

Ballistic tests, the police say, will be conducted to determine if the weapon was ever used to commit any crime.