This decision needs rethinking

Dear Editor

RECENTLY, the Traffic Department began placing drivers before the courts for trucking long lengths of piles. Frankly, I have been dealing with truck owners and drivers for some years now, but never saw the enforcement of such a law. I wondered if when this law was drafted, whether we had these hauler trucks in existence.

Nevertheless, the drivers upon being charged are told that they must apply for the transportation of long lengths. I am not sure of the purpose, because apparently it is automatically being granted just like the road service licence. These just take up man hours of the owners and the police officers in addition to stationery.

In any event, according to those who complained to me, they applied and obtained the licence as requested. Apparently, the officers did not inform them that even if they obtained the permit they would still be charged, as these trucks have to transport piles of very long lengths. The permit allows for only 12 feet extra.

The construction of bridges, buildings and wharves need piles as long as 80 feet. The usual length is 65 feet. So figure this out. The hauler trailer extends to 40 feet. Add 12 to this and you get 52 feet.

The enforcement of this law would affect the construction industry. It would affect the government’s road projects as bridge construction would need long piles. It would cause construction of and rehabilitation of wharves to cease. Drivers would be out of work. Owners of trucks would not be able to make their payments to the bank. The owners of forestry concessions would not be able to pay for their equipment and those who work in the logging industry would be unable to feed their families and send their children to school. Without the piles, the buildings, bridges and wharves construction would come to a standstill and more workers laid off. Aggregate demand would reduce, less taxes to the government, less royalty to the Forestry Commission, etc, etc.

I spoke to a senior officer in traffic. He told me to speak to the government as they were instructed to enforce. I hope the minister of public security, the commissioner of police and the traffic chief would read this letter. All for the development of a sound economy and the good life for all. If it were not so serious, I would have put LOL at the end.

Regards

Rajendra Bisessar

BSc Sociology, LLB