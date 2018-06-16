Ram seems to think the administration exists in outer space

Dear editor

A KAIETEUR News article recently cited Christopher Ram’s perspective that the current government, while making some strides, remains far from true democratic governance. He cites the President’s decision to appoint the GECOM chair as an example of a decision that was not truly democratic.

Of course, the chief justice has recently upheld the decision as perfectly constitutional, somewhat throwing a wet blanket on his protests. Boring into this, however, Ram seems to be ignoring that the administration does not exist in outer space, but has a very real opposition looking to block it at every turn.

Let us not forget that several lists were submitted to the President, as many people think the leader of the opposition was deliberately putting forward questionable candidates, in order to frustrate both the President and the process. With local government elections coming up, what was the President to do?

The administration can only be expected to exercise so much patience when the daily business of running the country needs to get done. What Ram and other such commentators refuse to do is acknowledge that the opposition is obviously doing just that, opposing. If the administration looks less democratic and running the government is delayed, then they are more than happy.

Regards

Troy Garraway