Both accused guilty of ‘Skull City’murder

A 12-member mixed jury on Friday afternoon, after deliberating for several hours, found both accused guilty of the 2014 “Skull City” Patentia murder.

Their verdict was unanimous and was announced by the foreman in the Demerara High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon.

The judge granted a request by defence attorney Nigel Hughes, in which a probation report was asked to be prepared for the accused Vishwanie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal.

The presentation of the probation report and sentencing will take place on June 26, 2018, at 15:00 hrs in the Georgetown High Court before the trial judge.

The number one accused Ragnauth and the number two accused, Thakurdyal, both pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on December 26, 2014 they allegedly murdered Sunil Ramsundar.

The state is being led by prosecutor Lisa Cave in association with Orinthia Schmidt, while the defence attorney is Nigel Hughes.

Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan testified that the deceased Sunil Ramsundar died of a stab wound to the neck.

He opined that the murder weapon could likely be the kitchen knife in question and the deceased had a defensive wound on his hand.