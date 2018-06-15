Wednesday was a lucky day for Kevin “Consider today your lucky day.”

THESE were the words of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after she had reprimanded and discharged a teen who was caught with three grams of marijuana in his possession.

Kevin Relly, 17, of Albouystown appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 13, 2018, at Georgetown, Relly had in his possession three grams of marijuana.

Relly in his explanation to the court stated that he was suffering from asthma and he was just trying to see if the marijuana would help cure it. He added that he would normally boil the marijuana and drink it.

However, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question about 13:45hrs, the police were on patrol when they observed the defendant acting in a suspicious manner. The police stopped the defendant, a search was carried out and they discovered a small zip lock bag containing leaves and stems. As a result, he was told of the offence to which he admitted.

The magistrate after listening to the prosecutor told the defendant that he should consider how lucky he was. She discharged the matter.