Vishnu obtained masters from training centre

VISHNU PERSAUD’s Masters in Elections Management is actually a combination of elections related training courses which he obtained from the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) and not an accredited university, well placed sources at the Guyana Elections Commission have revealed.

“Well, to be honest, he did present to us a letter signed by an organisation that does training in elections affairs saying that all the courses he attended are equivalent to a masters degree… But you know, for many, that is not a university, so there is that issue of recognition…” the source explained.

In addition, Persaud holds a Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and a Level 5 Certificate in Elections Management from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). “You see, all these certificates and diplomas and masters are coming from some organisation, but these are not accredited universities,” the source said.

The ICPS says on its website that it promotes effective policymaking and good governance through enhanced interaction between Parliaments, governments and other stakeholders in society.

“The Centre’s primary focus is the empowerment of human capital through capacity building. To this end, the Centre organises a range of training programmes, conferences and policy discussions to address current public policy issues on the international stage, within Europe and in the UK.

These provide a forum for policy discussion, debate, networking and consolidation of international best practice,” ICPS said.

Persaud, the former Deputy Chief Elections Officer, was not rehired for the post, which has since been filled by Roxanne Myers. Persaud was rejected for rehiring on the grounds of his past performance, his alleged history of misrepresenting his qualifications to the Commission, and the fact that Roxanne Myers has “better qualifications” than he, Commissioner Vincent Alexander told this newspaper on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, GECOM’s Chairman, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson used his casting vote to appoint Myers to the post of DCEO following a split of votes across the commission.

“He [Justice Patterson] objected to Vishnu based on past performance, based on the other candidate having better qualifications and based on the history of misrepresentation of qualifications to the commission,” longstanding commissioner, Vincent Alexander, told the Guyana Chronicle.

Alexander explained that the matter relative to the appointment of a DCEO did not start on Tuesday. He told this publication that the matter was dealt with about two weeks prior. He said the opposition by government nominated commissioners to the appointment of Persaud was made known two weeks ago. Alexander said that the decision of Justice Patterson arose because three commissioners supported the appointment of Persaud and the other three supported the appointment of Myers.

“It was left up to the Chairman to cast his vote and he cast his vote in favour of Myers,” Alexander told Guyana Chronicle. He accepted that Persaud did have the highest average score among the interviewees, but sought to explain the interviewing process.

The interviewers were Opposition commissioners Bibi Shadick and Robeson Benn while Alexander and Desmond Trotman represented the government. “Having interviewed those persons, we put scores down. Vishnu emerged with the highest average because the PPP scored him very high; we scored him average and therefore he emerged with the highest score,” Alexander said.

A recommendation was not made on who to appoint to the post, given that there was a split in votes. Initially, on the sub-committee, there was a two-two split and when the matter was placed before the commission, there was a three-three split, therefore leaving it up to the chairman to cast his vote. Alexander acknowledged the fact that both candidates, Persaud and Myers, are the holders of masters degrees. On Tuesday, after walking out of the statutory meeting, the PPP commissioners, at a press conference, told the media that there appeared to be an assassination of Persaud’s character by some members of the commission. Alexander, in his own view, does not agree with that contention, noting that the questioning of one’s past performance could not amount to a character assassination. He said in the case of Persaud, his Master’s Degree average stands at D while Myers’ stands at B+. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). According to Alexander who has served on the commission for about 11 years, while Persaud secured the highest average score, it must be taken into account that Myers obtained better grades than Persaud. “The scores… though he averaged higher, it was evidence that they (PPP-nominated commissioners) corrupted the system at that point.”