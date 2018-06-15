Sunday is International Yoga Day

YOGA is essentially a mental and physical discipline based on an extremely subtle science, which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body.

It is an art and science for healthy living. The word “Yoga” is derived from the Sanskrit root ‘yuj’ meaning “to join”, “to yoke” or “to unite”.

According to yogic scriptures, the practice of Yoga leads to the union of an individual consciousness with the universal consciousness.

According to modern scientists, everything in the universe is just a manifestation of the same quantum firmament. One who experiences this oneness of existence is said to be “in Yoga” and is termed as a yogi who has attained a state of freedom, referred to as mukti, nirv?na, kaivalya or mok?a.

The Indian High Commission in a release said yoga is a system of holistic living, having the roots in Indian tradition and culture.

Evolved thousands of years back by the Rishis, it said yoga techniques are being widely used in modern days for meeting the changing health care needs of mankind.

Yoga has transcended the barrier of race, religion and culture and has become a global movement. Great Yoga gurus and practitioners now come from all parts of the world spreading the message for development of a healthy mind and body.

On Sunday, June 17, the High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (formerly called the Indian Cultural Centre) will be celebrating the 4th International Day of Yoga in collaboration with multi-religious and cultural groups, NGOs and prominent individuals such as the Brahma Kumaris, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, the Guyana Islamic Forum, the Guyana Sevashram Sangha, the Indian Commemoration Trust, the Inter-Religious Organisations, ISKCON, Radha Krishna Foundation, Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Viraat Sabhaa (Guyana), and Pandit Krishn Sharma at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, at 10:00 hrs.

Again on June 24, the High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre will be celebrating the 4th International Day of Yoga at Saraswati Vidya Niketan, West Coast Demerara, at 10:00hrs.

On both days on June 17 and June 24, 2018, the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga will see yoga demonstrations followed by Yoga practitioners performing yoga and prominent personalities delivering brief remarks about yoga as a practice for both preventive and curative mental and physical health care and as a universal language of well-being.

All members of the public are welcome to attend at both places. Entry is free. Those who want to do yoga may come with yoga attire and mats.