Pursue careers in STEM, other non-traditional fields

– First Lady tells Beterverwagting Secondary School students

GUYANA’S First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger has urged students of the Beterverwagting Secondary School to think outside of the box and pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and other non-traditional fields.

She made the appeal during a career talk hosted by B and J Civil Works on Wednesday.

“The world is making it much easier for women to advance in any stream that they want to, and where their desires might lead them…. This is the age of technology and you are living in what is called the fourth industrial revolution and, therefore, you are required to have knowledge in STEM… I want to encourage you, boys and girls, to get interested in STEM because that is where the jobs will be,” she said.

The First Lady also took the opportunity to reassure the students that while the support of family and friends is essential, they need to understand that they themselves are personally responsible for their futures.

“You have to know what you want; you are the ones who will ultimately decide on your future…. You have to know where you come from and where you want to go… you are your future and the bonds you form in school and your work environment are the ones that will help you, but at the same time you have to keep learning and learning,” she said.

She thanked B and J Civil Works for honouring their corporate social responsibility by giving back to the students of the school, and noted that the donation highlights the importance of education and how it can transform students’ lives, both socially and financially. The career talk was hosted in celebration of B and J Civil Works’ 25th anniversary.

Managing Director of B and J Civil Works Beverly Tapp told the students that their choices are limitless. There was an interactive session during which students participated in trivia on Guyana’s history and geography. The event was held at the Beterverwagting Secondary School, where the company also distributed a quantity of scientific calculators to students.

Photo saved as School.