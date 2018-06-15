PPP has long history of unaccountability

Dear Editor

THE President must surely feel vindicated now that the chief justice has ruled in his favour regarding the appointment of the GECOM chair. While I am sure the government is happy that civil society is paying attention to the need for public accountability nationally, it is a relief that a baseless case is finally resolved.

Can the PPP/C party members behind the application really claim foul after a full examination by the chief justice? Obviously, the appointment is perfectly valid if it has stood up to this most thorough of tests. Really, this decision just points at the PPP/C’s long history of a lack of accountability themselves. Were there local government elections under their regime? Was there a public procurement commission? No, these vital institutions were sadly missing. Now they are here for all to see.

And what is definitely here for all to see is that this ruling has confirmed that the rule of law is alive and well. No extra-judicial killings, now politicians on trial for corruption and even a ruling that defends Guyana’s election commission? How in the world are the PPP/C going to continue to portray the administration as unaccountable? Heaven knows, but no doubt they will come up with something.

Regards

Malcom Marshall