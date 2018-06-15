Natural gas eruption at Diamond

There has been a small natural gas eruption in a yard at 4th Street, Diamond New Scheme, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has confirmed.

Civil Defence Commission Director General Lt. Col. Kester Craig, police, fire service as well as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials have visited the scene.

According to the DPI, the eruption of slushy type mud and what appears to be fumes started at around 18:00 hrs. It was still active up to press time.

All residents are safe, the yard has been cordoned off and is being monitored by the authorities, the DPI has reported.

Some years ago, a similar eruption occurred in the same area at Diamond. It is not clear if it is the same yard this latest eruption has taken place.