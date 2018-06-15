Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Tour commences in the US

ON June 1, Consul General, Hon. Barbara Atherly hosted an Evening of Inspiration and Book Signing at her office in New York. This event launched Sonia Noel’s Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Tour through many cities in the United States.

Ms.Lorna Welshman Neblette, who is a close friend of Noel, was the MC for the significant event and shared her experience with Noel who she called a visionary and change agent.

Dr. Desiree DeFlorimonte who is one of the co-authors of WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS commenced the proceedings with a prayer. Hon. Barbara Atherly delivered opening remarks during which she said,”Dr. Sonia Noel is a talented daughter of the soil and we are all proud. I have known her for years as a designer who always had a giving heart. She now has four books that will touch the lives of many around the world. That’s my girl!”

Noel, during her remarks, explained why she decided it was necessary to share her story with the world. Senator Roxanne Persaud made a Citation available for Consul General to present to Dr. Sonia Noel.

Honorary Consul to Georgia, Ms. Marva Jacobs, International Journalist Walter Greene, Dr Rose October, Singer, Courtney Noel, Ms. Patricia Langford, Quincy Mc David, Stan Harmon, Romanee Kallicharran, Jamain Victor, Orrin Applewaite and Alize Utteryn (co-author of WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS) were among the attendees. The room was filled to capacity and the support was great and by the end of the evening all the books were gone, Noel reported.

The Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Tour’s main objective is to inspire people to want to do more, because in the doing they become. It aims at motivating them to give the world the best version of themselves and to also encourage people to join the mission for that positive change.

“This is truly a leap of faith to think this is possible. I knew my ‘why’ but not my ‘how’ for the Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Tour. Believing God has a special plan for my life allowed me to jump and grow my wings even if my wings are broken. I believe I can fly. Apart from New York, the tour is scheduled to New Jersey, Boston, Cambridge, Atlanta, Connecticut, Miami, Tennessee, Mississippi, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Later in the year, some other cities will be added,” Noel said.

The designer and author extended gratitude to Hon. Minister Carl Greenidge, Hon. Barbara Atherley, Senator Roxanne Persaud, Robert Clarke, Winston Rodney, Laksmie Singh, Royal Wines, Banks DIH and everyone who contributed to the tour.