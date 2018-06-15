Hard Rock Café to be here by year-end

INTERNATIONAL casino, cafes and hotels chain Hard Rock has expressed an interest in the Guyana market and will be setting up shop here by the end of the year.

The company, which has outlets in many regions of the world, will be setting up its first establishment in the Caribbean come November month-end or early December. The franchise will be opening the Hard Rock Café at the Movie Towne complex.

Procurement and Purchasing Manager of the company, Hershael Ramesar, formally met with executives of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and other players in the manufacturing industry to “break the ice” as it seeks to enter the Guyana market.

At a press conference at the PSC, Ramesar said while he is only here as the first link between the company and the potential service providers, the CEO of the company would be arriving in Guyana shortly as a follow up.

He gave the assurance that while competition is good, when Hard Rock Café opens its doors in Guyana, it is to complement the existing brands and franchises already in Guyana.

Ramesar told the gathering that the company decided on Guyana as its first Caribbean destination because of the potential that the company has to offer.

It was noted that in the operation of the franchise here, the company will seek to utilise a vast amount of local and value-added products. In essence, much of what the menu would entail will reflect what is produced in Guyana.

On the issue of investment cost and the number of jobs to be provided, Ramesar said he wished not to comment on that at this stage, as the company is not into the business of grandstanding or making promises that may not reflect the reality once they arrive on the ground.

The PSC through its chairman Eddy Boyer, assured the company’s representative that the commission will be working closely with it to ensure the necessary systems are in place to support the investment and allow speedy rolling out of the services within the company’s budget.

The Hard Rock Café was founded in 1971 in London. Hard Rock was sold in 2007 and by December 2015, the company had locations in 75 countries, including 181 cafés and 25 hotels.